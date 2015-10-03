What’s Streaming On HBONow In October

Incorporating TV into your life is a real commitment, and HBO is wants to make your life right. Thanks to HBOGo and HBONow, the cable network is giving us a boost to filling out our calendars. Here’s what HBO’s got streaming for October. Get your Apple TVs and Chromecasts ready!

What’s coming:

Available October 1

28 Days (2000)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

Bee Movie (2007)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Brick (2005)

Burn after Reading (2008)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Happy Feet (2006)

House on Haunted Hill (1999)

The Kid (2000)

License to Drive (1988)

Like Mike (2002)

Like Mike 2: Streetball (2006)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Lost in Translation (2003)

Magnolia (1999)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Return to House on Haunted Hill (2007)

Revenge of the Nerds (1984)

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie (2000)

Rumor Has It (2005)

Shrek (2001)

The Rock (1996)

Trick ‘R Treat (2007)

Available October 3

American Sniper (2014)

Available October 10

Focus (2015)

Available October 17

Taken 3 (2014)

Available October 24

Bad Words (2013)

Available October 31

The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

The Pyramid (2014)

What’s leaving:

October 10

Gravity (2013)

October 24

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

October 31

A History of Violence (2005)

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Good Night, and Good Luck (2005)

Gothika (2003)

Escape from L.A. (1996)

Jarhead (2005)

Just Friends (2005)

Meet the Parents, 2000

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983)

Queen of the Damned (2002)

The Lake House (2006)

The Skeleton Key (2005)

The Truman Show (1998)

Uptown Girls (2003)

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

