Isn’t it ironic that Kris Jenner is dating a man named Corey “Gamble”. Is she willing to bet her multi-million dollar fortune on him when they divorce?

According to Radar Online, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner empire is ready to jump the broom with her 34-year old boyfriend of 14-months.

We all remember the lavish wedding special Kim had for her 72-day marriage to Washington Wizards player, Kris Humphries.

Supposedly, Kris is in love with Corey and not only does she want to marry him, she wants it to be the finale for season 10 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

A source close to the family thinks Kris is moving too fast and is using Corey as a rebound from her 23-year relationship with Bruce , Caitlyn.

“Kris has asked her daughters how they really feel about Corey because she said that she is convinced he is the one. She told them that having [a wedding] episode is an extremely lucrative idea [that] will make them a lot of money,” revealed the source.

Kris and Corey are currently in Paris for Fashion Week where Kendall is modeling in several shows. You know the old saying, “the third time’s the charm”. Maybe Kris’ third marriage to Corey will last at least 73 days! We’re sure Kris would have him sign an air tight prenup as well as a non-disclosure before they would walk down the aisle. So at 59-years old, what does she really have to loose?

Do you think Kris’ new bae Corey is a keeper? Or is he just with her for the money and the fame?

Which Kardashian May Be Getting Married For The Money? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com