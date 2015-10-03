Listen To The Weeknd’s BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Performance

The Weeknd’s been having the best the year ever.

Riding high off the success of Beauty Behind The Madness, The Weeknd stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge to perform a medley of his number one hits.

With “The Hills” and “Can’t Feel My Face” sitting at the number one and two spots on the Billboard 100, the Canadian crooner performed “Can’t Feel My Face” and an acoustic version of “The Hills.”

Catch The Weeknd in concert during his “Madness Tour” with Travi$ Scott in November. Listen to The Weeknd’s live performance up top.

21 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109875”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4109875″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109875″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109875” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 21 Pictures Of The Weeknd's Hair (PHOTOS) Source:Instagram 1 of 21 1. Baby Weeknd With A "Boosie"" Fade Source:Instagram 2 of 21 2. Middle Finger To The Law Source:Instagram 3 of 21 3. Throwback Tresses Source:Instagram 4 of 21 4. Hat Hair Source:Instagam 5 of 21 5. Stylin' & Profilin' Source:Instagram 6 of 21 6. One Pony Source:Instagram 7 of 21 7. Five Ponies Source:Instagram 8 of 21 8. Four Ponies Source:Instagram 9 of 21 9. The Weeknd's Thursday Hair Source:Instagram 10 of 21 10. High Top Source:Instagram 11 of 21 11. The Weeknd Ties His Own Shoes Source:Instagram 12 of 21 12. Bicken Back Source:Instagram 13 of 21 13. …But First, Let Me Take A Selfie Source:Instagram 14 of 21 14. Hair & Hoodies Source:Instagram 15 of 21 15. Chillin…. Source:INstagram 16 of 21 16. Diggin' The Fade Source:Instagram 17 of 21 17. What A Creation Source:Instagram 18 of 21 18. Dreaded Silhouette Source:Instagram 19 of 21 19. Black & White Source:Instagram 20 of 21 20. Branch Off Source:Instagram 21 of 21 21. Hey Abel! Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4109875”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4109875″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4109875″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4109875” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Listen To The Weeknd’s BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Performance 21 Pictures Of The Weeknd's Hair (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4109875”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4109875″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4109875″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4109875” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Listen To The Weeknd’s BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Performance was originally published on globalgrind.com