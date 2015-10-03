CLOSE
Listen To The Weeknd’s BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Performance

The Weeknd’s been having the best the year ever.

Riding high off the success of Beauty Behind The Madness, The Weeknd stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge to perform a medley of his number one hits.

With “The Hills” and “Can’t Feel My Face” sitting at the number one and two spots on the Billboard 100, the Canadian crooner performed “Can’t Feel My Face” and an acoustic version of “The Hills.”

Catch The Weeknd in concert during his “Madness Tour” with Travi$ Scott in November. Listen to The Weeknd’s live performance up top.

21 Pictures Of The Weeknd's Hair (PHOTOS)

Listen To The Weeknd’s BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Performance was originally published on globalgrind.com

