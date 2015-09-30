Jay Z Is Planning Something Big In Brooklyn To Celebrate Tidal Hitting One Million Subscribers

Jay Z is proving his naysayers wrong yet again and he’s planning something huge to celebrate in the process.

The rap mogul made a rare appearance on social media today when he took to his Twitter account to let the world know that his Tidal music streaming service has officially gone platinum, with 1 million subscribers under their belt.

"Nothing real can be threatened, nothing unreal exists" Tidal is platinum. 1,000,000 people and counting. Let's celebrate 10/20 Brooklyn. — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) September 29, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In addition to revealing the huge milestone, he also provided a few cryptic details on a celebration that will reportedly take place in Brooklyn on October 20 in honor of the achievement.

This isn’t the first time Hov hopped on social media to defend Tidal in the face of criticism, as he delivered a memorable “stream of consciousness” on Twitter back in April amid rumors that the company was in jeopardy of tanking just a month after its’ launch.

Whatever it is that Mr. Carter has cooking for later on this month, it’s probably safe to say that it’ll certainly be a celebration to remember.

