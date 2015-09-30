Jesus Christ, the son of God, was born on Christmas Day, and according to the latest, Yeezus’ son will be born on December 25th as well. Oh, the irony.

Of course, we can’t be one hundred percent certain that KimYe’s holy son will respect his due date, but what a prophecy! TMZ reports, “Sources close to the couple tell TMZ, doctors have back timed the date of conception and they’ve been told their son will be born on Xmas day.”

Apparently, doctors are planning a natural birth for now, but because of Kim Kardashian’s delicate condition, a c-section might be necessary. The site continues:

“We’re told Kim has a condition where the placenta grows too deeply into the uterus, which could be dangerous. We’re told as of now, doctors are planning on a natural birth on Xmas day, but a c-section might be necessary that day for safety reasons, if she doesn’t give birth beforehand. And, we’re told, Kim and Kanye have already booked a Deluxe Maternity Suite at Cedars-Sinai in L.A.”

Christmas feels a bit far, but baby ‘Ye will be here in no time. For now, we have the adorable North West to gush over.

Kim K. hit Instagram with a new photo of her daughter, and those natural curls of hers were flourishing.

In the wee hours of Monday morning, Kim took a selfie with candid Nori, who was playing in her Minnie Mouse costume as her makeup-free mom snapped away.

Nori’s parents are way too cold, and she’s way too cute – remember that time she said her name was Minnie? If you missed it, watch the precious moment here.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Oh, Holy One: The Son Of Yeezus Will Reportedly Be Born On Christmas Day was originally published on globalgrind.com