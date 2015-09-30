Paris Jackson Has A Brand New Look & The Internet Is Loving It

Paris Jackson has had a rough few years, but she is certainly blossoming into one beautiful young lady, inside and out.

The daughter of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, has been keeping a very low profile ever since her father’s death six years ago, as she has focused on living a more normal life.

The now 17-year-old teenager has dealt with many personal issues in previous years, but now that she’s attending a new school, and has started up a new relationship with soccer star Chester Castellaw, she’s on a better track than ever.

Paris has been posting photos of a brand new look to her Instagram in the last week, showing off her new red ombre hairstyle.

With glowing skin, a happy smile, and a whopping 100,000 follower accomplishment, Paris is serving all kinds of beauty with a grown woman vibe.

See the new photos of Paris Jackson above that have the Internet in a frenzy.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

SEE ALSO: NOT OVER YET! Paris Jackson To Enter Longer-Term Treatment Center (DETAILS)

SEE ALSO: Say What?! Paris Jackson Was In Full “Meltdown Mode” Before Suicide Attempt (DETAILS)

10 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109646”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4109646″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109646″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109646” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Paris Jackson Posts Racy Pics To Instagram (PHOTOS) 1 of 10 1. 1. Paris Jackson posts photos to her Instagram account 2 of 10 2. 2. Paris Jackson posts photos to her Instagram account. 3 of 10 3. 3. Paris Jackson posts photos to her Instagram account 4 of 10 4. 4. Paris Jackson posts photos to her Instagram account 5 of 10 5. 5. Paris Jackson posts photos to her Instagram account 6 of 10 6. 6. Paris Jackson posts photos to her Instagram account 7 of 10 7. 7. Paris Jackson posts photos to her Instagram account 8 of 10 8. 8. Paris Jackson posts photos to her Instagram account 9 of 10 9. 9. Paris Jackson posts photos to her Instagram account 10 of 10 10. 10. Paris Jackson posts photos to her Instagram account Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4109646”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4109646″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4109646″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4109646” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading All Grown Up: Paris Jackson Has A Brand New Look & The Internet Is Loving It Paris Jackson Posts Racy Pics To Instagram (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4109646”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4109646″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4109646″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4109646” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Paris Jackson Has A Brand New Look & The Internet Is Loving It was originally published on globalgrind.com