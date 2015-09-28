CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

First Look: Zendaya Coleman’s Barbie Doll Is Just As Elegant As She Is

6 reads
Leave a comment

Barbie Rock N' Royals concert - Zendaya Coleman

Zendaya Coleman is a magnificent young woman in more ways than one.

About a week ago, we reported that the 19-year-old beauty would be immortalized as a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll. Mattel was inspired by Zendaya’s poise at the 2015 Oscars, and her relationship with the manufacturing company took off from there.

Barbie Rock N' Royals concert - Zendaya Coleman

Now, Zen gives us a first look at her doll – and it’s absolutely perfect.

In her Instagram caption, the Oakland, CA native talks about not being able to find any Barbies that looked like her when she was a kid. Times have definitely changed – slightly. Check out the photos above and leave your thoughts below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

First Look: Zendaya Coleman’s Barbie Doll Is Just As Elegant As She Is was originally published on globalgrind.com

Barbie doll , Mattel , Zendaya Coleman

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Total Switch: Damson Idris Goes From L.A. Dealer…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close