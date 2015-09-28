First Look: Zendaya Coleman’s Barbie Doll Is Just As Elegant As She Is

Zendaya Coleman is a magnificent young woman in more ways than one.

About a week ago, we reported that the 19-year-old beauty would be immortalized as a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll. Mattel was inspired by Zendaya’s poise at the 2015 Oscars, and her relationship with the manufacturing company took off from there.

Now, Zen gives us a first look at her doll – and it’s absolutely perfect.

In her Instagram caption, the Oakland, CA native talks about not being able to find any Barbies that looked like her when she was a kid. Times have definitely changed – slightly. Check out the photos above and leave your thoughts below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Susie O. Posted September 28, 2015

