CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

3 Interesting Points Drake Made In His Fader Interview [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Drake got candid in his Fader interview about his Meek Mill diss tracks and the beef that started it all. Plus, he explains why he won’t clarify things around those ghost-writer rumors. Click on the audio player to hear more details in this edition of Hip-Hop Spot!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Why Meek Mill Continues To Lose After The Release Of Drake And Future’s Mixtape [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Stream Drake & Future’s “What A Time To Be Alive” Mixtape [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Serena Williams And Drake Share A Sweet Moment After Her NYFW Presentation [VIDEO]

    3 Interesting Points Drake Made In His Fader Interview [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

    drake , fader , interview , meek mill

    Also On 105.3 RnB:
    comments – add yours
    Videos
    Latest
    Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
     2 days ago
    07.05.19
    Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
     4 days ago
    07.03.19
    Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
     6 days ago
    07.01.19
    Photos
    ×
    Don't show this to me again
    Not now
    Close