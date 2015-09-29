Michael Sam Thinks He’d Be In The NFL If He Didn’t Come Out

The sense of sympathy fans had for Michael Sam has dwindled after his football career failed to take off. He never played an NFL game after being drafted in the last round by the Rams, and he left the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes to attend to personal issues. After becoming the sports story of the year in 2014, Sam is now jobless.

And he’s citing his open homosexuality as why that’s the case. Sam revealed that’s what he believes in an interview on The Dan Patrick Show.

“I’m not going to say,” he said. “But it probably would have been better for me if I didn’t come out, I would be on a roster.”

It remains to be seen if he’s even going to have a football career. He’s currently back at University of Missouri completing his Master’s degree.

bjosephsny Posted September 28, 2015

