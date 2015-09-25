CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Why We Must Stand Up Against Babies Getting Killed [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Amidst a climate of police deaths and gun violence, Jeff Johnson reminds us of the young children and babies who fall at the hands of gun violence every day in this country. Listen to the audio player to hear more details in this edition of 3 Things You Should Know. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click here for more 3 Things You Should Know from Jeff Johnson and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Amari Brown: 7-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed Watching 4th Of July Fireworks [VIDEO]

RELATED: The Cop Who Killed Rekia Boyd Not Guilty On All Charges & We’re Getting Real Tired Of This

RELATED: 19 Ways To Decrease Your Chances Of Being Harassed, Assaulted Or Killed By Police [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

    this_permalink = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/category/exclusives/&#8221;; this_site = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com&#8221;;http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com//embed/playlist/1602982View gallery

    Why We Must Stand Up Against Babies Getting Killed [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

    Child , children , Gun Violence , jeff johnson , kids , killed

    Also On 105.3 RnB:
    comments – add yours
    Videos
    Latest
    Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
     2 days ago
    07.05.19
    Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
     4 days ago
    07.03.19
    Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
     6 days ago
    07.01.19
    Photos
    ×
    Don't show this to me again
    Not now
    Close