Jimmy Fallon is on a roll. As if his epic, 10-minute Empire parody on The Tonight Show wasn’t great enough, he just transported us all to middle school with a Good Burger sketch with movie originals Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.

Not only did he bring them back for the All That sketch that morphed into a movie, the famous comedy duo performed as Lester Oaks and Ed, their memorable characters from the bit.

Mitchell, not a stranger to television, recently scored another show on Nickelodeon. According to Variety, the All That alum will star on the program, Game Shakers. It’s about two 12-year-old girls who start their own gaming company, and a famous rapper (Mitchell) becomes their business partner. Peep the preview here.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Kel Mitchell Says Kenan Thompson Keeps His Distance

‘SNL’ Gets It All the Way Wrong With ‘Def TedTalks Jam’ Sketch

Nickelodeon Is Ready To Bring Back Our Favorite Shows

Cam Newton Will Host New Nickelodeon Show

Jimmy Fallon Reunites Kenan & Kel For ‘Good Burger’ Sketch was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel C. James Posted September 25, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: