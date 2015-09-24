Twitter Roasts Michael B. Jordan For All Lives Matter & Interracial Dating Comments

Damn, Mike! On Tuesday (Sept. 23), Michael B. Jordan’s GQ cover story hit the web and women were gushing over him. Let’s just say, the man once dubbed Michael “Bae” Jordan might be bae-less for awhile after he made some puzzling comments about his relationship with Kendall Jenner.
“It’s the world we live in. They see white and black. I don’t. Kendall’s a friend of mine, you know. I don’t know her, like, that well, but I know her enough. People’s perspective on that is what it is. I don’t f*cking know. I don’t live my life to make other people happy. It’s so weird, though, right? A lot of black fans were feeling like ‘Oh, my god, he should have been with a black woman’ and that whole thing.”
To make things worse, Jordan scurried over to Snapchat and said #ALLLIVESMATTER in hopes of trying to justify his comments. Let’s just say Twitter chimed in and destroyed the Fantastic Four heart-throb.
Moral of the story: Keep things to yourself.
