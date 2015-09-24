Future Thinks Ciara Was Using His Son To Throw Shade

Future‘s yearlong winning streak continued by landing on the cover of XXL. The publication revealed the blood-hue cover plus some snippets from the accompanying interview. There’s some entertaining quotes: Future reveals that the famed Gucci flip flops line was inspired by an actual pair he gave to his grandmother and his relationship with Drake grew over touring and past collaborations.

Perhaps the biggest quote of the snippets details why Future is so apprehensive about Russell Wilson hanging with Future Jr. He thinks it isn’t about Wilson being a good guy. In his eyes, his ex-Ciara is trying to throw dirt on him during his 2015 comeback.

I’m telling you right now, I’m giving you two sides. Like, I’m cool with it. I’m cool with him being around him but certain situations, we all in the public eye, you can’t move around with my son a certain kind of way, you know what I’m saying? I feel like a lot of moves are just made out of just being evil, basically. Because, you know, the success of my album and you still want to make certain moves to take the spotlight off me a little bit and shed light on a negative situation. Why would you want to put light on a negative situation? Even if I didn’t care about it, the people have a way of looking at it. Why would you want to give these people an opinion on our kid? Why won’t we just let our child be a child?

Although this is the first time Future directly explained his displeasure, he not-so-subtly threw barbs at Ciara when he saw those pictures.

However, the shoot also features some photos of Future posing with his son Prince, so its not all about the accusations. Check them out here.

