Socially Decoded: Joseline Hernandez Wants You To Go To Church

Joseline Hernandez is about to embark on her new show on VH1 with husband Stevie J, but since the Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta vet has no problem speaking her mind on social media, we thought it would be the perfect time for Socially Decoded to get a few comedians in to roast her tweets.

With that said, we give you the latest episode. If this is the first time you’ve seen it, think Mean Tweets meets MTV’s Guy Code. This week, we have comedians Nore Davis and Molly Austin, as well as Twitter personalities Ashlee Ray, Dustin, Nisey Kamai, and Fran.

Check out the latest episode of Socially Decoded above and click the link for more.

BlogXilla Posted September 24, 2015

