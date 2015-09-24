Twitter Roasts Michael B. Jordan For “All Lives Matter” & Interracial Dating Comments

Damn, Mike! On Tuesday, Michael B. Jordan’s GQ cover story hit the web and women all over the world were gushing over his dapper photoshoot. But what was inside the actual article?

Let’s just say, the man once dubbed Michael “Bae” Jordan might be bae-less for a while after he made some puzzling comments about his relationship with Kendall Jenner:

“It’s the world we live in. They see white and black. I don’t. Kendall’s a friend of mine, you know. I don’t know her, like, that well, but I know her enough. People’s perspective on that is what it is. I don’t f*cking know. I don’t live my life to make other people happy. It’s so weird, though, right? A lot of black fans were feeling like ‘Oh, my god, he should have been with a black woman’ and that whole thing.”

To make things worse, Jordan scurried over to Snapchat and said #ALLLIVESMATTER in hopes of trying to justify his comments. Let’s just say Twitter chimed in and destroyed the Fantastic Four heartthrob.

Michael B Jordan hops in your DMs you're #RiskItAll button will be activated. Lol calm down ladies — LowKeyUHTN (@LowKeyUHTN) September 23, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

definitely autumn because leaves and the levels of lust for michael b jordan are falling — Desus Nice (@desusnice) September 23, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Let me find out Michael B. Jordan played #OscarGrant in a movie, but is on the #AllLivesMatter train. — BlackPussySupreme (@Virtuous_Queen_) September 23, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Black women saw your print Michael B Jordan, they don't really care if you date white women — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) September 23, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Michael B Jordan is talking about all lives matter after being in Fruitvale Station? How sway? — Lazer Gun Carrier (@branfire) September 23, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Muy disappointed in Michael B. Jordan. Watching Fruitvale Station will never be the same. — deb. (@era_extrana) September 23, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I saw someone call Michael B Jordan a beaver, then another person call him an otter, then I just died there and then. — Ash Rouén (@ashrouen) September 23, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Michael B Jordan said he doesn't see color but made sure to mention how "THE BLACKS" reacted to him being seen with Kendall. Mmmmkay — NaijaGal (@Naija4LifeO) September 23, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I think Michael B Jordan was saying he doesn't see color when dating which is Odell Beckham Jr speak for "I don't date Black girls no mo" — Dark Sniper (@DearLeader10) September 23, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Michael B Jordan look & sound like the type to go after anything lighter than a brown paper bag — TheAbstract (@Abstract_cool) September 23, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Moral of the story: Keep things to yourself.

SOURCE: GQ, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

