Why Meek Mill Continues To Lose After The Release Of Drake And Future’s Mixtape [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Although the infamous Drake vsMeek Mill beef seems to have blown over, Drizzy and Future‘s collaboration may be a big, fat, insult to injury for Meek. Don’t believe it? Headkrack did all the research! Click on the audio player to hear more details on this news in this edition of Hip-Hop Spot!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

    beef , collaboration , drake , Future , meek mill

