Brian Courtney Wilson Moves Rickey Smiley To Tears With “Worth Fighting For” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Gospel singer Brian Courtney Wilson hangs out with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” as he shares his beautiful song, “Worth Fighting For.” 

Click on the audio player hear how he moved Rickey Smiley to tears, plus, Brian explains the powerful responses he’s received from people all in this Rickey Smiley Morning Show interview!

Click here for more exclusive interviews from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” and listen live weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

