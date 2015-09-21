David Oyelowo Jokes About The High And Low Of Being Told He Would Play James Bond [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Actor David Oyelowo hangs out with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” in studio and chats about his latest role as serial killer Brian Nichols in “Captive.” He talks about how he was able to recreate this character and what it was like to work with the actual survivor who played a pivotal part in the incident that the film tells the story of.

Plus, he talks about being the voice of James Bond, the challenge of playing real historical figures, and his favorite award that he’s ever received! Click on the audio player hear it all in this Rickey Smiley Morning Show interview!

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Posted September 21, 2015

