Why You Can’t Miss The Season Premiere Of ‘Empire’ (No Spoilers!)

The legendary Carnegie Hall was packed, last week, with stars and loyal Lyons’ fans, who came out in droves to get a glimpse of season 2 of Empire and mingle with the most beloved cast on TV.

Creator Lee Daniels, producer Brian Grazer and the entire cast including: Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Jussie Smollett, Gabourey Sidibe, Bryshere Y. Gray, Trai Byers, and Grace Gealey were on hand for the intimate Q & A following the highly anticipated screening. Guest stars including Mary J. Blige, Naomi Campbell and Adam Rodriguez were also in attendance.

The season premiere is packed with all the drama, Cookie-licious ensembles and the hot music you fell in love with the first time around.

Check out the five reasons why you ABSOLUTELY can’t miss the season premiere of Empire.

Lucious Is Still Running The Show

Don’t mistake it, Lucious Lyon is still ruthless as ever, even if he’s running his empire from his jail cell. The first episode will remind you of why you love and hate him at the same time.

Cookie Is Coming For What Belongs To Her

Cookie is still on a mission to get what she’s owed — her company. She goes to desperate measures and even flips on a former associate to get what wants.

Jamal’s Star Keeps Rising

If you didn’t know who the real star of the show was last season, season 2 solidifies Jamal’s superstar status and heir to the throne.

You’ll Hate Bryshere Y. Gray’s Character But Love His Music.

He is the most annoying character on the show and this season. Not only is he super cocky, he’s antics have grown to be even more ridiculous. But on the plus side, the music is hot! Drip drop, drip, drippity drop.

The Villains Are Even More Ccandalous.

Last seasons, the villains on Empire were great. But this season? Y’all ain’t seen nothing yet.

Empire premieres Wednesday, September 23, 2015 at 9 pm/8pm cst.

RELATED STORIES:

Hear It First: New Songs From Season 2 of ‘Empire’

Vivica A. Fox Joins The Cast Of ‘Empire’ As Cookie’s Big Sis

18 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2814119”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2814119″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/entertainment-news”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2814119″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2814119” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); INSTADAILY: Empire Cast Takes Over Carnegie Hall For Season 2 Premiere Source:Instagram 1 of 18 1. 'Empire' 2 Season Premieres At Carnegie Hall Fox went big for the premiere of "Empire" season 2 last night! Source:Instagram 2 of 18 2. 'Empire' 2 Season Premieres At Carnegie Hall The cast of the show and few hundred lucky fans gathered at Carnegie Hall in New York for an early peek at what season 2 of "Empire" is about to bring. Source:Instagram 3 of 18 3. 'Empire' 2 Season Premieres At Carnegie Hall Of course, when your show has arguably been the biggest hit of the year (with a soundtrack that pulled impressive numbers on the music charts), you can't expect anything less! jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-3-2814119”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-3-2814119″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/entertainment-news”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-3-2814119″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-3-2814119” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Source:Instagram 4 of 18 4. 'Empire' 2 Season Premieres At Carnegie Hall Flip ahead for more pics from the star-studded season 2 premiere of "Empire"! Source:Instagram 5 of 18 5. 'Empire' 2 Season Premieres At Carnegie Hall Source:Instagram 6 of 18 6. 'Empire' 2 Season Premieres At Carnegie Hall jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-6-2814119”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-6-2814119″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/entertainment-news”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-6-2814119″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-6-2814119” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Source:Instagram 7 of 18 7. 'Empire' 2 Season Premieres At Carnegie Hall Source:Instagram 8 of 18 8. 'Empire' 2 Season Premieres At Carnegie Hall Source:Instagram 9 of 18 9. 'Empire' 2 Season Premieres At Carnegie Hall jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-9-2814119”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-9-2814119″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/entertainment-news”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-9-2814119″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-9-2814119” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Source:Instagram 10 of 18 10. 'Empire' 2 Season Premieres At Carnegie Hall Source:Instagram 11 of 18 11. 'Empire' 2 Season Premieres At Carnegie Hall Source:Instagram 12 of 18 12. 'Empire' 2 Season Premieres At Carnegie Hall jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-12-2814119”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-12-2814119″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/entertainment-news”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-12-2814119″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-12-2814119” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Source:Instagram 13 of 18 13. 'Empire' 2 Season Premieres At Carnegie Hall Source:Instagram 14 of 18 14. 'Empire' 2 Season Premieres At Carnegie Hall Source:Instagram 15 of 18 15. 'Empire' 2 Season Premieres At Carnegie Hall jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-15-2814119”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-15-2814119″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/entertainment-news”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-15-2814119″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-15-2814119” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Source:Instagram 16 of 18 16. 'Empire' 2 Season Premieres At Carnegie Hall Source:Instagram 17 of 18 17. 'Empire' 2 Season Premieres At Carnegie Hall Source:Instagram 18 of 18 18. 'Empire' 2 Season Premieres At Carnegie Hall jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-18-2814119”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-18-2814119″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/entertainment-news”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-18-2814119″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-18-2814119” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2814119”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2814119″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/entertainment-news”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2814119″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2814119” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Why You Can’t Miss The Season Premiere Of ‘Empire’ (No Spoilers!) INSTADAILY: Empire Cast Takes Over Carnegie Hall For Season 2 Premiere Check out these pics of the "Empire" cast living it up at Carnegie Hall for the season 2 premiere. jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2814119”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2814119″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/entertainment-news”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2814119″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2814119” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

var mobile_ad_info = {“post-2814119”:[“refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-3-2814119″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-6-2814119″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-9-2814119″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-12-2814119″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-15-2814119″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-18-2814119”]};

Why You Can’t Miss The Season Premiere Of ‘Empire’ (No Spoilers!) was originally published on hellobeautiful.com