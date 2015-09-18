Drake Is Still Pretty Tight With The ‘Degrassi’ Crew

Drake‘s far bigger than Degrassi, but it’s not like he’s actively trying to distance himself from it. This isn’t just referring to the lyrical references; he’s been friends with his old cast.

Chloe Rose — who plays Katie Matlin, a troubled character that appeared on the show after Wheelchair Jimmy’s exit — told MTV that Drake is actually a swell guy when it comes to supporting his former castmates. She talked about the relationship as she was promoting her new movie Hellions.

“Everyone, pretty much on set, everyone on the cast knows so many Drake lyrics, it’s stupid. It is ridiculous,” Rose said. “We all used to, like when I first started, I didn’t really, I liked Drake, but I didn’t really understand the caliber of the love. It’s a fever, for sure, and we would go to parties together, and everyone would just stand in a circle and just rap his lyrics to each other. It was a real die-hard Drake moment, cause everyone was like, he’s one of us. Jimmy, wheelchair Jimmy.”

Some of his old castmates — including Al Mukaddam (Mohammed), Mazin Elfadil Elsadig (Damian Hayes) and Lara Jean Chorostecki (Molly; all three are relatively unknown except to hardcore fans) — are starring in their own web series called We Are Disorderly. Drake has also went out of his way to support it, too, according to Rose.

“He came to the screening and it was so exciting, and at the Royal, such a small little theater, and it was very cool to see him still supporting his friends from way back in the day,” she said. “I think he still loves ’Degrassi’ as much — maybe not as much as we love him.”

This proves the picture he took with his old Degrassi cast earlier this summer wasn’t just for show.

bjosephsny Posted September 17, 2015

