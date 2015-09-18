After Sevyn Streeter tore down the stage last week on Verses and Flow, it’s time for Jussie Smollett, another member of the new school, to show and prove.

Smollett rose to prominence last year as everyone’s favorite do gooder on FOX’s Empire. The show allows him to to blend his love for acting and singing, and with the show returning in just a few weeks, it’s the perfect time for newcomers to hear his powerful voice.

This week’s also features a heavy roster of spoken word artists. You’ve got Michael “Chief” Peterson, Prentice Powell, Black Ice, Jamila Lyiscott, and Tyson Swanson. Michael “Chief” Peterson is the reigning 2013, 2014 and 2015 Connecticut Grand Slam Champ and this is his second appearance on the show. He’s performed around the world, from Finland to England.

Poet Black Ice has toured with huge acts like The Roots, Musiq and Mary J Blige. Tyson Swanson is poised to make his return to the world of poetry after a decade long hiatus, so expect a hard-hitting performance.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Jussie Smollett Brings A Taste Of ‘Empire’ To The ‘Verses And Flow’ Stage was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin Posted September 18, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: