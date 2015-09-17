Ice Cube is set to play Scrooge in Universal Pictures’ recently acquired Christmas movie Humbug.

The script, penned by writers Todd R Jones and Earl Richey Jones, was the center of a recent bidding war between Universal, MGM, New Line Cinema and Disney, according to Deadline Hollywood.

In the modern-day retelling of Charles Dickens’ mid-nineteenth century novella, A Christmas Carol, Ice Cube will play “a wealthy real estate mogul shown a path to redemption by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future,” according to the publication.

Tim Story is set to direct the picture with Ice Cube producing alongside Jeff Kwatinetz. Both Todd R Jones and Earl Richey Jones are aboard as co-producers.

Deadline Hollywood are hinting at a 2017 release date, however the studio have yet to offer any confirmation.

READ MORE ON THE UBRAN DAILY

Ice Cube Backs Kanye West’s 2020 Presidential Bid, But Don’t Expect Him To Run As VP

Ice Cube & Son To Star In L.A. Riots Thriller

‘Unsung’ Tonight: Yo-Yo Proved She Was An Even Better Rapper Than The Boys

Amber Rose Embraces A ‘Walk Of No Shame’ In New Funny Or Die Skit

Ice Cube Set To Star As Scrooge In Christmas Movie ‘Humbug’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Henry Mansell Posted September 17, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: