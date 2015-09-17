CLOSE
Ice Cube Set To Star As Scrooge In Christmas Movie ‘Humbug’

Ice Cube is set to play Scrooge in Universal Pictures’ recently acquired Christmas movie Humbug.

The script, penned by writers Todd R Jones and Earl Richey Jones, was the center of a recent bidding war between Universal, MGM, New Line Cinema and Disney, according to Deadline Hollywood.

In the modern-day retelling of Charles Dickens’ mid-nineteenth century novella, A Christmas Carol, Ice Cube will play “a wealthy real estate mogul shown a path to redemption by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future,” according to the publication.

Tim Story is set to direct the picture with Ice Cube producing alongside Jeff Kwatinetz. Both Todd R Jones and Earl Richey Jones are aboard as co-producers.

Deadline Hollywood are hinting at a 2017 release date, however the studio have yet to offer any confirmation.

