Matt Damon felt the heat from the hot water his recent comments about diversity landed him in, and unsurprisingly, he’s issued an apology.

Earlier this week, The Martian actor shared his one-sided thoughts on diversity with a Black female producer.

“When we’re talking about diversity, you do it in the casting of the film, not in the casting of the show,” Matt told filmmaker Effie Brown during a clip from his HBO show Project Greenlight.

Matt’s “whitesplaining” quickly went viral, forcing the beloved Hollywood star to release a statement to The Wrap:

“I believe deeply that there need to be more diverse filmmakers making movies. I love making movies. It’s what I have chosen to do with my life and I want every young person watching “Project Greenlight” to believe that filmmaking is a viable form of creative expression for them too. My comments were part of a much broader conversation about diversity in Hollywood and the fundamental nature of “Project Greenlight” which did not make the show. I am sorry that they offended some people, but, at the very least, I am happy that they started a conversation about diversity in Hollywood. That is an ongoing conversation that we all should be having.”

We agree; if we don’t educate and have conversations about tough topics, things will never get better. However, Matt – we also learned never to talk over others, and it might also be helpful to check your White privilege at the door.

To read an illuminating commentary on the incident, click over to NewsOne.

SOURCE: The Wrap | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Matt Damon Issues Apology To Black Filmmaker, But He’s Still Happy He Started Something was originally published on globalgrind.com