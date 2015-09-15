CLOSE
This Kanye West Presidential Campaign Video Will Make You Vote For Him In 2020

So Kanye West probably isn’t running for president in 2020, but still, all of the memes and videos have been something epic. A Kanye stan upped the ante today by flipping Ye’s speech into a political campaign video. Honestly, this really is hilarious but it makes you ponder on the idea of Kanye really running in 2020. We need this to happen, bro.

