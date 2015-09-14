Kendrick Lamar Pens A Letter To Tupac Shakur On The 19th Anniversary Of His Death

Today is another one of hip-hop’s depressing anniversaries: It’s been 19 years since Tupac Shakur passed away at the young age of 25.

Like every year, the date inspired a steady stream of tributes. The most noteworthy one this year comes from Kendrick Lamar.

The Compton emcee has kept Shakur’s memory alive by releasing To Pimp A Butterfly near the 20th anniversary of Me Against The World, nearly naming the album Tu Pimp a Caterpillar, and ending it with a conversation with the legend. Lamar penned a letter that was published on Shakur’s website.

I was 8 yrs old when I first saw you. I couldn’t describe how I felt at that moment. So many emotions. Full of excitement. Full of joy and eagerness. 20 yrs later I understand exactly what that feeling was. INSPIRED. The people that you touched on that small intersection changed lives forever. I told myself I wanted to be a voice for man one day. Whoever knew I was speaking out loud for u to listen. Thank you. K.L.

Kendrick Lamar’s Original Title For ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ Was A Clearer Dedication To Tupac Shakur

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ Debuts at Number One

‘I Changed Everything:’ 10 Chilling Quotes From The Lost Tupac Interview On Kendrick Lamar’s New Album

