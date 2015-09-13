Rihanna And Travis Scott Seen Kissing & Grinding All Over Each Other At NYFW Afterparty [Video]

If there were any doubts as to whether or not Rihanna and Travis Scott have more between them than just a common love for music, this should just about clear it up.

Speculation that the young Hollywood trendsetter is dating the rising rap rockstar has been running rampant over the last month or so as they’ve been seen club hopping together on multiple occasions and were even spotted visiting a popular NYC tattoo shop together back in August. Rihanna kicked the rumors even further into overdrive last week when she attended all of Travis’ sold-out shows at NYC’s Gramercy Theater to celebrate the recent release of his debut album “Rodeo.”

But just in case all of that wasn’t enough let us know that Rihanna and Travis Scott are really a thing, TMZ cameras caught the duo all over each other while in the middle of a heavy PDA session at a New York Fashion Week afterparty on Friday night.

See for yourself in the clip below.

Although Rihanna is no where to be seen on Travis’ star-studded “Rodeo” album, at the rate they’re going, a musical collabo from these two in the near future can’t be far off.

Posted September 13, 2015

