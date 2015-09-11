CLOSE
The Persisting Reality of School Segregation

Source: BRANDI WILLIAMS / BRANDI WILLIAMS


‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland talks with Rhonda L. Patterson, Managing Attorney of the Patterson Law Office, PLLC in Charlotte about the persisting segregation of schools in and around Charlotte and the upcoming ‘Soul 2 Soul Candid Community Conversation’ taking place at the Neighborhood Cafe.

 

 

 

The Persisting Reality of School Segregation was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Photos
