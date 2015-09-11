The Persisting Reality of School Segregation

0 reads Leave a comment
‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland talks with Rhonda L. Patterson, Managing Attorney of the Patterson Law Office, PLLC in Charlotte about the persisting segregation of schools in and around Charlotte and the upcoming ‘Soul 2 Soul Candid Community Conversation’ taking place at the Neighborhood Cafe.
