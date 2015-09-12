Marshawn Lynch Invests in App That Detects Fake Sneakers

Marshawn Lynch is known for being overtly honest in the media, and now he has plans to do the same off the field.

Lynch has been named as an invest in Chronicled, an app that hopes to rid the world of fake sneakers.

Chronicled hopes to attempt this huge task by attaching small wearable sensors—Smart Labels—to shoes, using an open registry and various applications to track authenticity and even ownership.

The company’s website says that users will able you to scan the smart tag to verify authenticity. The app will allow users to see other people’s collections, build a wishlist, and most importantly, fearlessly buy new kicks.

“We are delighted to be joined by investors with deep expertise in social platforms, cryptography, and the burgeoning Internet of Things, as well as pop culture, art, sports, and fashion,” said Ryan Orr, the company’s founder and CEO.

Chronicled still wants to keep that personal touch alive, which they’ll do by having booths at sneaker shows where sneakerheads can have their entire collection verified.

Bruce Goodwin Posted September 12, 2015

