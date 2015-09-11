Nina Simone Biopic Starring Zoe Saldana Finally Gets Release Date

It looks like Nina starring Zoe Saldana is finally going to be released soon. The Nina Simone biopic will hit theaters in December, according to Entertainment Weekly.

It’s been a long time coming for this movie. Mary J. Blige was reported to play the singer-activist in 2010, but due to conflicting schedules she dropped out. When Saldana picked up the role, she received a lot of criticism because she barely resembles Simone, but that didn’t bother her much. She made a statement in 2013 on rising above the negativity.

“I guess what kept me from being hurt by the negative comments was that I’m doing it for my sistas and my brothas and I don’t care who tells me I’m not this or I’m not that, I know who I am and I know what Nina Simone means to me.”

RLJ Entertainment and Robert Johnson released a statement about the upcoming release:

“I had the special privilege early in my career of working with Ms. Simone while coordinating a performance for former D.C. Delegate Walter E. Fauntroy and knowing first-hand of her major contribution to the soul and emotion of the Civil Rights Movement,” RLJE chairman and BET founder Robert L. Johnson said in a statement. “I look forward as I am sure many others will, to her story and legacy being made available by RLJ Entertainment to consumers on various media platforms in the coming months.”

Nina also stars Selma‘s David Oyelowo and comedian Mike Epps.

