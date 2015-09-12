CLOSE
There’s Something Unfortunate Going On With Antonio Brown’s Hair

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.jsThe only thing worse than being Roger Goodell and watching Tom Brady start is being on Antonio Brown‘s scalp. During a short television interview before kickoff, Brown went from the best receiver in the league to the butt of Twitter jokes because he hired the Mayans as his barber. Brown may go off for 200 yards this game, but he already loss thanks to these Twitter jabs. He should be good and back to his senses by Week 2.

There’s Something Unfortunate Going On With Antonio Brown’s Hair was originally published on theurbandaily.com

