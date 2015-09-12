There’s Something Unfortunate Going On With Antonio Brown’s Hair

Antonio Brown is going to TAKE OVER THE CARTER!” pic.twitter.com/Or8Rvv4RPM — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 11, 2015

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.jsThe only thing worse than being Roger Goodell and watching Tom Brady start is being on Antonio Brown‘s scalp. During a short television interview before kickoff, Brown went from the best receiver in the league to the butt of Twitter jokes because he hired the Mayans as his barber. Brown may go off for 200 yards this game, but he already loss thanks to these Twitter jabs. He should be good and back to his senses by Week 2.

Antonio Brown’s hair is the new iPhone charger — Brian ☂ (@brianmcnulty11) September 11, 2015

Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown getting ready for kickoff pic.twitter.com/jQX85NPN3f — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) September 11, 2015

Barber:what u lookin for Antonio Brown: you ever play tetris fam? Barber: say no more i got you bro pic.twitter.com/ZAX2n4mkt4 — ＳＵＳ ＧＲＩＳＷＡＬＤ (@AbeBroman) September 11, 2015

Antonio Brown look like a Lego mini figure with that hair😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/l28MBnMGzF — Hadj (@theofficialhadj) September 11, 2015

Antonio Brown out here with the Tetris t-block hair #NFLKickoff pic.twitter.com/Dinwc6io74 — New! Jay Rocks! (@Jay_Sanin) September 10, 2015

Dawg…… *drops Antonio Brown from FF team* pic.twitter.com/TMID2J8ERY — Eric Valentine (@ericvtine) September 10, 2015

