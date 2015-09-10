Billie Holiday Will Get A Hologram Concert At The Apollo Theater

They tried to silence Tupac. They failed. A little over a decade after his death, he rose from the dead as a hologram to rock Coachella.

Billie Holiday will get the same treatment. The late jazz singer is getting resurrected as a hologram in Harlem’s famous Apollo Theater. Created with Hologram USA, Holo-Holliday will make its debut in late 2015.

“To be able to bring back epic artists on the historic stage that gave them their debuts is mind-boggling, and is exactly why I invested so much into this technology,” said Hologram USA CEO Alki David.

Holiday performed at the venue multiple times during her career along with the likes of James Brown (his album Live at the Apollo is considered a classic) and Etta James. She made her debut at The Apollo when she was 19.

The exact dates of the hologram performances is expected to be announced soon.

bjosephsny Posted September 10, 2015

