Apple released new products during their latest Keynote address today (September 8) in San Francisco. The company announced a new larger more powerful iPad called the iPad Pro, which will work with their new stylus called the Apple Pencil. Starting a $799 the iPad Pro packs a 12.9-inch touchscreen and is powered by a A9X processing chip. It also boasts a 10-hour batter life, and 5.6 million megapixels, so the images will be even crisper and clearer than before.

Apple TV was another strong point of the Apple Keynote. They unveiled a new remote which will allow you to use Siri while you watch your favorite shows and even play videos games. They’ve also launched a new iOS just for your Apple TV called tvOS that will bring some of your favorite app games to the big screen. Shopping has also been made easier with Apple TV and its new remote. Look into your favorite online stores and buy instantly through Apple TV. Apple TV will cost around $199.

iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s plus were also announced, boasting four new aluminum finishes, a new durable glass, and 3D touch, a new way to interact with your phone based on the force your fingers use to press on the screen. It will read and react based on how hard you touch your screen. The new camera will have a feature called Live Photo, which will animate your photos right from your phone. The iPhone 6s will cost $199 and the iPhone 6s plus will cost $299 and will be released in September 25.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Apple Music Is Probably Better Than TIDAL

Thanks To Taylor Swift, Artists Will Now Get Paid During Apple

Apple Music Commercial Debuts Pharrell’s Song “Freedom”

Activists Want Apple to Ax The Gun Emoji

Apple Introduces New Apple iPhone 6s, Pencil Stylus And Apple TV Remote was originally published on theurbandaily.com