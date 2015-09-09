Force M.D.’s, the R&B group whose popularity soared in the ’80s with slow jams like “Tender Love,” and will be featured on tonight’s episode of TV One‘s Unsung.

Brothers Stevie D., Antoine “T.C.D.” Lundy, Rodney Lundy, and their uncle Jessie Lee Daniels made up the group, though the band went on to make a few member changes later on. The Staten Island natives tried their luck singing in Times Square and in subway stations before they rose to fame. They also performed in concerts around New York City, which made them known around the boroughs. The group signed their first record deal in 1984 to Tommy Boy Records, and that officially launched their career.

Though their single “Tender Love” (which was featured in the hip-hop classic film Krush Groove) was a monster hit, Force M.D.’s didn’t score their first number one single until 1987’s and “Love is a House.”

On Unsung, the members discuss how their fame lead to drug addiction. The group hasn’t released an album since 2000’s Reunion, the remaining members continue to tour today.

Watch a preview of Unsung featuring Force MDs below, and catch the full episode Wednesday on TV One at 8pm ET.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

It’s Been 25 Years Since We Got Down With Kid ‘N Play’s ‘House Party’ Crew

Was Xscape Really Ready For Stardom?

Gil Scott-Heron’s Revolution Now Televised

‘Unsung’ Tells Story Of Ike Turner’s Troubled Past

‘Unsung’ Tonight: How ‘Tender Love’ Drove Force M.D.’s To Drugs was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted September 9, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: