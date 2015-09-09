Call Love and Hip Hop what you want, but the franchises Hollywood season is doing something other hip-hop reality shows have failed to do – feature openly gay male rappers.

Rapper/model Milan Christopher made a splash in the season two premiere with his boyfriend, Miles, who was not out at the time of the show’s taping. (But they did know this would be on television, right? Cat’s out of the bag…) But what should you know about Milan the rapper?

Here are four things you need to know about the new Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star, according to the New York Post.

1. He hails from Chicago.

2. He’s been in videos with Beyonce and Kanye West.

3. He got with his LHHH costar after he and his childhood sweetheart broke up.

Milan said he had some reservations about their relationship, because Miles wasn’t “out” yet.

“One of the main reasons that I decided to come on the show was that I wanted information on my boyfriend. I wanted to come out because we were living a life where no one really knew what we were doing, thinking we were just friends,” he says. “I wanted us to be in a full-fledged relationship, so I kind of used ‘Love and Hip Hop’ to get him to that same space.”

4. He wants to be an advocate for LGBT rights and equality.

We’re sure more will unfold as the season progresses. Tune into Love and Hip Hop Hollywood, Mondays on VH1 at 8 p.m ET.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

A History of the Ray J, Princess Love, Teairra Marie Love Triangle

Ray J Gets Beat Up By Girlfriend Princess Love

41 Thoughts We Had Watching The ‘Love And Hip Hop Hollywood’ Premiere

Love and Hip Hop Hollywood’s Masika Gets Thot Billboard

All You Need To Know About Milan Christopher, First Openly Gay Rapper On ‘Love And Hip Hop Hollywood’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: