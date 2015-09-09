Kanye West just got endorsed by one of the coolest presidential families ever: the Clintons.

During an interview with MTV to support the Clinton Foundation’s No Ceilings Project, Chelsea Clinton was asked how she felt about Kanye throwing his hat in the ring for president in 2020.

She responded: “I definitely think who runs for office is really important.”

Even if Kanye decides not to run, inspiring the mind of the child that may indeed become president one day is more than enough for Chelsea: “Even if him just saying that helps sparks a little boy or a little girl who was watching the VMAs to think, ‘Oh, wow! Maybe I should do that,’ that’s awesome.”

But when asked if she would personally vote for West, Clinton grinned and said, “it depends on who he’d be running against.”

Chelsea isn’t the first celeb to approve Kanye’s supposed jump into the world of politics. Donald Trump thinks he’s a nice guy and looks forward to running against him one day, and Ice Cube said he’d openly vote for his fellow rapper.

Chelsea Clinton Says Kanye West Running for President is ‘Awesome’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin Posted September 9, 2015

