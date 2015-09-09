Tyler Sash, a 27-year-old former New York Giants safety who was on the Super Bowl XLVI winning team that beat the New England Patriots, died Tuesday morning, according to NY Daily News.

Prior to his stint as a Giant, Sash had a storied career at the University of Iowa.

As one of the greatest defensive backs in school history, Sash reeled in 13 interceptions and racked up 217 tackles in just three seasons.

One of the best games of his career came in 2009 against rival Iowa State, where Sash collected three interceptions in Iowa’s 35-3 win.

After winning the Super Bowl in 2011, the following season he was suspended for four games due to violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

Tyler was arrested in May 2014 in Iowa after he allegedly led officers on a four-block chase while on a motorized scooter.

Sash was a sixth-round pick of the Giants in the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the team before he was cut at the end of training camp in 2013, ending his NFL Career.

Details on his death haven’t been made public yet and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Former New York Giant Tyler Sash Dies At 27 was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin Posted September 9, 2015

