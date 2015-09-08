The Weeknd’s ‘Beauty Behind The Madness’ Debuts At No. 1

The Weeknd put the disappointment that was Kiss Land far behind him this past week. He dropped Beauty Behind The Madness, had one of the MTV Video Music Awards’ best performance and was the closing headliner at the Made in America Festival.

The great week continues with the announcement of BBTM‘s first week sales. The Weeknd’s sophomore effort sold 326,000 units, 412,000 equivalent album units including streams, according to Billboard. That’s over 200,000 more units Kiss Land pushed in its first week.

This is the second-biggest first week sales total this year. BBTM‘s got beat by none other than Drake‘s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, which scored 535,000 units and 495,000 in album sales. In his last OVO Radio show, Drake dropped his interpretation of “Tell Your Friends.”

The fall belongs to The Weeknd. The nefarious troubadour will embark on The Madness tour, which commences on Nov. 3.

