CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Ice Cube Backs Kanye West’s 2020 Presidential Bid, But Don’t Expect Him To Run As VP

0 reads
Leave a comment
'Ride Along' Atlanta Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Ice Cube says that he will be voting for Kanye West should the Chicago rapper follow through on his promise to run for President in 2020.

“Yeah, I’m voting for Kanye,” Cube said during a recent interview with Daily Mail Australia. “Why not? Who is better than Kanye that would run?”

The N.W.A icon also passed comment on the idea of Kim Kardashian becoming the First Lady of the United States.

“It’s cool,” he says, sitting alongside his son, O’Shea Jackson, Jr., who portrayed him in the recently released box office smash, Straight Outta Compton. “If that’s what it is, that’s what it is. No matter who is the president, you got to all get up and go to work in the morning.”

But, will Ice Cube be running as Kanye’s Vice President? Not a chance.

“No,” Ice Cube says. “Nah, I’m not into politics like that. I’m into helping my people get over the hump. I ain’t got time to help everybody. We got a lot of work to do.”

Ice Cube and O’Shea Jackson, Jr.’s interview with Daily Mail Australia can be viewed below:

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Ice Cube & Son To Star In L.A. Riots Thriller

Yeezus Season: Kanye Announces Run For Presidency In 2020 During Epic VMA Speech…And Twitter Implodes

50 Cent Wants Everyone To Know Just How Unhealthy CIROC Vodka Is

Everything You’ve Ever Wanted To Know About The Shade Room [EXCLUSIVE]

Ice Cube Backs Kanye West’s 2020 Presidential Bid, But Don’t Expect Him To Run As VP was originally published on theurbandaily.com

#KanyeForPresident , ice cube , kanye west , O'Shea Jackson Jr.

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 7 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close