Serena Williams Trumps Young American Madison Keys, Will Face Sister Venus Next

Today’s match looked like it had the makings of a drawn out upset, but the legend stepped onto the tennis court Sunday ready to play.

Serena Williams, hot in the pursuit of her 22nd grand slam win, was in prime form as she defeated the younger American Madison Keys. There was no nonsense from the torchbearer of American tennis as she trumped Madison 6-3, 6-3. Unlike her previous match where she dropped the first set in a wobbly performance against Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Serena held her ground and made very few errors.

Next, Serena will face her sister Venus in their second grand slam encounter this year. Like the previous match, where Serena won 6-4, 6-3 at Wimbledon, this one has the makings of an emotional event. Serena’s pursuit of the highly exalted calendar grand slam and her status as undeniably the greatest tennis player ever should make this match historic. The sisters will face each other on Tuesday.

Great match to watch! Madison Keys 1st serve is a beast. Great young player. Here we go @serenawilliams !!!!! #USOpen2015 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 6, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Seve Chambers Posted September 6, 2015

