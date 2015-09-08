The Labor Day weekend has brought a new Prince album to the public. The bad news is that you’re out of luck unless you’re a TIDAL customer. HIT N RUN (Phase One), Prince’s 35th studio album, is a TIDAL exclusive.

Prince has been defensive over the ownership of his work for a few decades and recently likened record contracts to “slavery.” So, it’s not too much of a surprise that HIT N RUN dropped on a streaming service with a pro-artists platform.

HIT N RUN features 11 songs and has the prior released “HARDROCKLOVER” as its lead single. Non-TIDAL customers can listen to 30-second samplings here.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Prince Throws Private Party At The White House

Beyonce + Jay Z Meet Freddie Gray’s Family At Prince’s Baltimore Concert

Prince Compares Record Contracts To Slavery, Defends TIDAL

Prince Just Released A New Album on TIDAL was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted September 8, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: