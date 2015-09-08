Beyonce Shuts Down Philly With Sex-Laden Made In America Performance

Beyonce takes no losses. The birthday grown woman shut down Benjamin Franklin Parkway to close out the first night of Jay Z‘s Made In America Festival in Philly. She teased fans in thigh-high red boots, as the crowd bounced and screamed to her every whim throughout her set.

Philadelphia residents aren’t particularly fans of the two-day festival that blocks streets and brings an influx of 50,000 (mostly intoxicated) concertgoers to their city. But with the chance to watch Beyonce do her thing, they pulled up chairs along streets wrapped around the venue, and watched the huge monitors as she killed it. When Bey hits the stage, it’s a win-win for everyone in the vicinity.

Sex was on Beyonce’s mind with a rousing setlist, including the 50 Shades of Grey version of her hit, “Crazy In Love,” which is now available on Spotify and iTunes. Video montages revealed Beyonce as sexually free and loving it, and included powerful words from MMA fighter Ronda Rousey (“I’m not a do-nothing b-tch), as well as Maya Angelou and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, whose also featured on her feminist anthem, “Flawless.” Of course, Jay was on hand for Bey’s big night, as well as America’s favorite three-year-old, Blue Ivy.

The second day of Made In America promises sets from Big Sean and J. Cole. The Weeknd, riding high off his first #1 album with Beauty Behind The Madness, will close out the festival with a headlining performance.

Check out photos from Beyonce’s Made In America set below.

