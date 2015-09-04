Janet Jackson Drops “Unbreakable,” The Second Single From Her Upcoming Album

The Weeknd isn’t the closest thing to Mike. Janet Jackson is. Months after releasing the excellent “No Sleeep,” she drops the title track of her comeback album as her Unbreakable tour gets underway. As Jackson is wont to do, she switches up the tempo. The 1,000-thread count textures gets subbed out for pop-leaning eccentricities.

The song is available for streaming on Apple Music. Unbreakable, her first album in seven years, drops Oct. 2.

bjosephsny Posted September 4, 2015

