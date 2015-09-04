CLOSE
Janet Jackson Drops “Unbreakable,” The Second Single From Her Upcoming Album

The Weeknd isn’t the closest thing to Mike. Janet Jackson is. Months after releasing the excellent “No Sleeep,” she drops the title track of her comeback album as her Unbreakable tour gets underway. As Jackson is wont to do, she switches up the tempo. The 1,000-thread count textures gets subbed out for pop-leaning eccentricities.

The song is available for streaming on Apple MusicUnbreakable, her first album in seven years, drops Oct. 2.

Janet Jackson & J.Cole Make A Little Love Scene In 'No Sleeep' Video

J.Cole Pauses His Tour To Attend Fan's High School Graduation As Promised 2 Years Ago

 

Janet Jackson Will Drop Her New Album 'Unbreakable' Next Month

