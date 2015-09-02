The new season hasn’t even started and the drama has already started.

According to TMZ, Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey were on a boat in Atlanta when they got into a verbal spat that turned physical. Reportedly, Porsha called Cynthia a bitch and Cynthia attempted to disengage by walking away. But that wasn’t the end of it. Porsha allegedly followed her and got in Cynthia’s face. Cynthia then kicked Porsha in the stomach! Producers stepped in before Porsha could react.

Whew. This entire sounds like a lawsuit waiting happen. Now if Porsha knows anything, she knows what happens when you get in people’s face. Neither Porsha nor Cynthia have commented on the issue on their social media pages but we’re sure more details will emerge.

We were wondering if RHOA would be able to bring the drama since Nene left the show and now we know for sure.

We can’t wait for the new season!

Drama On The RHOA Set: Did Cynthia Kick Porsha In The Stomach? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com