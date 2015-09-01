Lewis Hamilton is a smart man.

He knows not to mess up a good thing by telling people about it. Ever since they were spotted grinding on each other at Crop Over Fest in Barbados last month, the Formula 1 race car driver has been rumored to be dating Rihanna. So when E! News correspondent Zuri Hall asked Lewis about those rumors on the red carpet of the MTV VMAs on Sunday, Hamilton handled it like a pro.

“You know, I’ve known Ri for a long time,” he began. “We’ve been friends for a while. We get to hang out every now and again…”

Hamilton handled it much better than Matt Barnes, who was put on blast by Rihanna after he claimed they hooked up. Ri hopped right on Instagram to let the world know she never met the NBA player – ever.

During the past few months, Rihanna has been rumored to be dating quite a few different people; including Lewis Hamilton, Matt Barnes, and Real Madrid player Karim Benzema.

But E! quotes a source saying RiRi isn’t ready for a relationship:

“She is not at any point in her life now ready to settle just for anyone, but she is enjoying the time she has with her friends and also focusing on work.”

Either way – well-played, Lewis Hamilton.

SOURCE: E! News | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Lewis Hamilton Breaks Silence About His “Friendship” With Rihanna was originally published on globalgrind.com