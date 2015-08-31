Etsy is already selling Kanye West 2020 campaign gear, of course http://t.co/a5hjvTiDZh via @YahooStyle pic.twitter.com/xWqiakOagP — Yahoo (@Yahoo) August 31, 2015

Less than 24 hours after Kanye West announced his 2020 bid for presidency on the MTV Video Music Awards, campaign gear has already started popping up online.

Popular online retailer Etsy, now has everything a Yeezy supporter would need to rock the vote, including USA-themed pins that read “ Kanye West 2020,” and a matching sweatshirt that has “Kanye West” listed as one of the materials. For the more fashion conscious, there’s a simple black crewneck that reads “Yeezy 2020,” that’ll match the coveted Black adidas Yeezy Boost 350s perfectly.

While Kanye’s idea to become president far outweighs the craziness of most of his ideas, no one knows if he was serious or just caught up in the moment. One things for certain is that Mr. West would definitely design his own campaign gear for his supporters.

More importantly, while Kim Kardashian would obviously be the first lady, who would Kanye choose for Vice President if he can’t choose himself?

You Can Already Cop ‘Kanye West For President 2020’ Campaign Gear was originally published on theurbandaily.com