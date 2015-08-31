It Looks Like Nicki Minaj’s Diss Wasn’t Staged

There’s always skepticism when it comes to anything related to awards shows and television specials. Anything is spinnable and anything can be scripted. That could include Nicki Minaj calling out Miley Cyrus in the middle of her awards acceptance speech.

“And now, back to this bitch that had a lot to say about me in the press,” Minaj said in the tense moment. “Miley, what’s good?”

Cyrus brushed it off by claiming, “We all do interviews. We know how they all manipulate,” and continued hosting in the moments after.

However, she wasn’t as cool when the cameras temporarily went off, according to Entertainment Weekly. The publication’s source said Cyrus lost her cool when she wasn’t in sight, proving that the moment wasn’t scripted. “Miley stormed off stage cursing in anger after that moment,” the source said.

Minaj, having blown off steam, sent a flippant tweet minutes after the moment.

