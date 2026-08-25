Country Music Icon Dolly Parton Dead at 80

Source: Dolly Parton speaks onstage during Kicking Off CMA Fest: A Special Conversation With Dolly Parton Hosted By Rachel Smith at Music City Center on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Country music legend Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80, bringing an end to a remarkable career that spanned more than six decades across music, film, television and entertainment.

Parton died Tuesday, August 25, in Nashville, Tennessee. The Tennessee native became one of the most recognizable and beloved entertainers in American culture, building a legacy that extended far beyond country music.

Born Dolly Rebecca Parton on January 19, 1946, in Locust Ridge, Tennessee, Parton rose from humble beginnings in the Smoky Mountains to become a country music superstar.

After gaining national attention on “The Porter Wagoner Show” in the late 1960s, she established a hugely successful solo career with classics including “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “Here You Come Again,” “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You.” The latter became a No. 1 country hit for Parton before Whitney Houston’s recording turned the song into one of the biggest pop ballads of all time.

Parton’s talents eventually carried her from Nashville to Hollywood. She made her feature film debut alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the 1980 comedy “9 to 5,” earning an Academy Award nomination for writing its hit title song.

She went on to star in films including “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” “Rhinestone” and the beloved 1989 drama “Steel Magnolias.” Her work on “9 to 5” also earned Golden Globe nominations, while the song topped both the country and pop charts.

Television also played a major role in Parton’s rise. Her appearances on “The Porter Wagoner Show” introduced her to a national audience, and she later became a frequent presence on television specials, talk shows and her own variety programs.

Her influence ultimately stretched into Broadway as well, with Parton writing the music and lyrics for the stage adaptation of “9 to 5,” earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score.

Parton leaves behind one of the most decorated and influential careers in entertainment history. She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999, received the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011 and joined the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

Beyond entertainment, she became equally respected for her philanthropy, particularly Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which has provided books to children around the world. From the Smoky Mountains to Hollywood and stages around the globe, Parton’s songs, personality and unmistakable image made her an American icon whose influence will continue for generations.

Country Music Icon Dolly Parton Dead at 80 was originally published on 93qcountry.com