Yeezus Season: Kanye Announces Run For Presidency In 2020 During Epic VMA Speech…And Twitter Implodes

Kanye West’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award speech at the 2015 VMAs will undoubtedly go down in VMA history as one of the most memorable for plenty of reasons.

Most expected that Yeezy would pull out all of the stops and even throw a curve ball in the mix as he always does when given the opportunity to address millions on any public platform, but there was one surprise that practically no one saw coming: Kanye announcing his plans to run for president in 2020.

Among the other highlights from the epic acceptance speech were Ye calling out MTV for excessively running the clip of his “moment” with Taylor Swift, his brutal honesty about not being completely sober during the speech and his passionate, endless plea for creative artistry to be able to exist free of limitations (for which we hope he never stops fighting, by the way!)

Given that the presidential bid announcement came AFTER Ye reminded the audience that he wasn’t a politician and AFTER he admitted to rollin up “a lil sumthin’” before making his way to the show earlier in evening, it’s anyone’s guess as to whether or not he was serious. But as we all know by now, confirmed sincerity of a statement is never needed to make it into the social media hashtag hall of fame.

Antics or no antics, the Vanguard Award (which is MTV’s VMA equivalent to the Lifetime Achievement Award) recognizes an artist who has consistently pushed the boundaries of music video creativity to create extraordinarily groundbreaking content that impacted pop culture in a way that not many could and if any one entertainer deserves that honor, it’s definitely Kanye West.

See Kanye’s speech in full below.

Lastly, here’s a look at some of the best Twitter reactions of the night.

He rapping his verse for the remix RT @BklynCarter: Christ 😩 RT @ScottieBeam: Kanye don't know a single lyric. pic.twitter.com/Atmp1SIvSe — lexx (@lexxMULA) August 31, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

VMAs 2015: A List Of The Night’s Big Winners

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Messy Miley Cyrus At The VMAs – “Don’t Play With Me, B*tch”

MTV VMAs 2015: All The Performances You Missed

Kanye West Will Perform 808s & Heartbreak In Full In One-Time Show

Yeezus Season: Kanye Announces Run For Presidency In 2020 During Epic VMA Speech…And Twitter Implodes was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Rye Posted August 31, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: