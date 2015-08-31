CLOSE
Radio One
Kanye Announces He’s Running For President In Epic VMA Acceptance Speech

#KanyeForPresident

2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show

Source: Kevin Winter/MTV1415 / Getty

Kanye West is crazy as hell and we love it.

Just when we were about to write off the 2015 VMAs as another unbearably White award show, Kanye West was presented the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award (by Taylor Swift of course) and used the moment to rebel against every status quo. Oh and announce he’s running for president. Yes. President of the United States. Drops mic.

While Ye’s speech was incredibly long and awkward at times, he made valid points. Watch it below and let us know if he has your vot in 2020.

