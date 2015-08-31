Kanye Announces He’s Running For President In Epic VMA Acceptance Speech

Kanye West is crazy as hell and we love it.

Just when we were about to write off the 2015 VMAs as another unbearably White award show, Kanye West was presented the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award (by Taylor Swift of course) and used the moment to rebel against every status quo. Oh and announce he’s running for president. Yes. President of the United States. Drops mic.

While Ye’s speech was incredibly long and awkward at times, he made valid points. Watch it below and let us know if he has your vot in 2020.

Red Carpet Rundown: The 2015 Video Music Awards 1 of 21 1. Nicki Minaj Pretty on fleek! Nicki Minaj glowed on the red carpet in a Labourjoisie curve-hugging gold gown and her signature long, dark hair. Slayed! 2 of 21 2. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West The man of the hour, Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award winner Kanye West hit the red carpet with his glowing pregnant wife in tow. Kimmy K. dressed her baby bump in lace-up ruched gown to match Kanye's relaxed sweats. 3 of 21 3. Ciara Ciara turned heads in a peek-a-boo fringe number and embellished stilettos. Love her outfit but we have to admit we're missing Russell Wilson's coordinating look. 4 of 21 4. Amber Rose and Blac Chyna Amber Rose and Blac Chyna are making sure they have the last laugh. They promoted Amber's upcoming Slut Walk in outfits with degrading phrases strewn across the front. That's one way to clap back at critics. 5 of 21 5. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen John Legend and Chrissy Teigen bet on black: her in a Marchesa daring lace high-slit gown and him in leather pants and a sharp blazer. And the award for best-looking couple of the night goes to… 6 of 21 6. Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus showed as much skin as possible in an Atelier Versace get-up with matching silver boots. Raise your hand if you're NOT at all surprised. 7 of 21 7. Kylie Jenner Fresh off her 18th birthday, the youngest Jenner sister showed off her legs in a Balmain nude embroidered mini dress and lace-up sandals. 8 of 21 8. Taylor Swift Taylor Swift tapped into her sexier side in an Ashish crop top and matching pants set and a killer cat-eye. 9 of 21 9. Tyga Tyga went sporty on the red carpet in a backwards baseball cap, shorts, a graphic t-shirt, a vest and, of course, piled-on chains. 10 of 21 10. Serayah Empire's Serayah showed off her toned figure in a Herve Leger cut-out white dress and strappy booties. Hakeem is a lucky man! 11 of 21 11. Rita Ora Rita Ora went dramatic in a plunging ball gown that left little to the imagination. We've never seen a slit in a feather skirt but hey, there's a first time for everything! 12 of 21 12. Pharrell and Helen Lasichanh No shade to Britney and Justin but THIS is how you do matching denim. Pharrell rocked a denim jacket and jeans while wife Helen Lasichanh wore overalls, a chambray shirt and a hat that we'd like to believe is a tribute to her beau. 13 of 21 13. Justin Bieber From the blowout to the killer cheekbones, Justin Bieber gave us Zoolander realness on the red carpet in a leather jacket, distressed jeans and a printed shirt. 14 of 21 14. Vanessa Hudgens Vanessa gave us boho vibes in a pink gown floral embroidery. Beach waves, layered necklaces and hair accessories finished her '70s-inspired look. 15 of 21 15. Kelly Osbourne The VMAs pre-show host twirled in a pinstripe sheer jumpsuit, a purple mohawk and bold red lips. Slay! 16 of 21 16. Selena Gomez Selena Gomez kept it simple and elegant in a Calvin Klein dark, long sleeve gown, a smoky eye and romantic loose waves. Gorgeous! 17 of 21 17. Miguel Miguel skewed trendy in a Saint Laurent printed blazer and distressed jeans. Love the beard! 18 of 21 18. Kat Graham Kat Graham always keeps it trendy and fun on the red carpet. We love her printed mini dress and personality clutch. And that bob is everything! 19 of 21 19. Rocsi Diaz Rosci sizzled on the red carpet in a cut-out House of CB dress and Sophia Webster stilettos. 20 of 21 20. Tori Kelly Hello, legs! Tori flaunted her stems in high-waisted shorts, a lace long-sleeve top and pointy pumps. 21 of 21 21. FKA Twigs FKA Twigs skewed sultry in a see-through lace gown with a web design in the bodice. We aren't loving the lingerie vibes but her curly bob and red lip slay! Skip ad Continue reading Girl! Nicki Minaj Just Went OFF On Miley Cyrus At The 2015 VMAS Red Carpet Rundown: The 2015 Video Music Awards

Kanye Announces He's Running For President In Epic VMA Acceptance Speech was originally published on hellobeautiful.com