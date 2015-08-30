Michael Jackson’s presence at the annual MTV Video Music Awards was among the most anticipated of celebrity guest appearances when he was still alive and scorching stages one effortless dance move at a time, and to this day, not many VMA performances can top MJ’s medley masterpiece from the 1995 show.

Kanye West is set to receive this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for his plethora of genius-level contributions to the world of music videos over the years, so there’s no doubt that his performance on tonight’s show will be one for the books. Kanye joins an impressive roster of visual innovators to receive the award, most recently including the likes of Beyonce (2014) and Justin Timberlake (2013)

With the MTV VMAs madness officially underway and in honor of MJ’s 57th birthday festivities, we figured there was no time like the present for a little reminder from the man who changed the face of music video magic as we know it today.

Press play and enjoy!

Remember When Michael Jackson Shut Down The #VMA Stage With This Iconic Performance? [Video] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Rye Posted August 30, 2015

